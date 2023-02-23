Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Infosys worth $77,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

