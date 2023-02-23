Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48 to $2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr or $6.330 billion to $6.449 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.58 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

