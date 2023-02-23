Insider Buying: Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) insider William Irving bought 15,000 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,970.00 ($82,737.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

