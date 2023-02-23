Insider Buying: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,194 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,018.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,848,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,977. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IMARA Stock Up 16.0 %

IMRA traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 269,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 million, a P/E ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

