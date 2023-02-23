Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 1,101 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,634,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,841,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.