Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 4,765 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 260,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,903. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.38, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

