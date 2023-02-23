Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells 640 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43.

SWAV traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.86. The stock had a trading volume of 413,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

