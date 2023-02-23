Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shutterstock Price Performance
SSTK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 276,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,604. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92.
Shutterstock Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.