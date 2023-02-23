Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SSTK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 276,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,604. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

