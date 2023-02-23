Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,081,188.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.
- On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $217,192.17.
- On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $207,646.00.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 236,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,573. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50.
Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.