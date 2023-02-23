Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $204,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,081,188.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.

On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.

On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $217,192.17.

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $207,646.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 236,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,573. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.