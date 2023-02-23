Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,850,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.00. 519,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,013. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $201,956,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

