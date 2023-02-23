Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 397.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,996 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,118,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 3.1 %

Insmed stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.