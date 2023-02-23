Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.23

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

