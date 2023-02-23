Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$376.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.72 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.43-$3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

