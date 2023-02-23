Intel Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Intel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.8%.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $107,067,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

