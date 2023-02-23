Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 195,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $411.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,889. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.