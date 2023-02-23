Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.42-8.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $6.082-6.134 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTU traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.88. 2,445,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

