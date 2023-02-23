Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.5% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

