Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 24,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average volume of 9,653 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,787,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,715 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 862,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 7,358,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,339. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

