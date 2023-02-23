Invitoken (INVI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $79,663.59 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00007264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00425844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.09 or 0.28208713 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.