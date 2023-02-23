iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.76

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and traded as high as $68.08. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 296 shares traded.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.71% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

