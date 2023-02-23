IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.91

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $37.10. IRadimed shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 41,437 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

IRadimed Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.07.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $403,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,158,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $751,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IRadimed by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

