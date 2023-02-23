Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.91-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.