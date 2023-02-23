Ironveld (LON:IRON) Trading 3.5% Higher

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 53,706,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 10,876,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Ironveld Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ironveld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.