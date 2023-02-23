iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,648 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

