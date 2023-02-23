iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 472,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,334. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.