iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,220,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.43 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.