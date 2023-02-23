iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.81. 1,116,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,775. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.66.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

