Jason Lublin Sells 12,562 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 915,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,483,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,004,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

