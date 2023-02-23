Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GMED opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 689,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,581,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.