Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of JFBC opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
Further Reading
