Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JFBC opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

