Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JFBC opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
