JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

