Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,037,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 3,002,695 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,419 shares of company stock worth $696,587. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

