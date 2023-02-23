John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

