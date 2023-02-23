John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

