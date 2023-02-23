John Engel Sells 66,120 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WCC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $162.72. The company had a trading volume of 395,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $172.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $5,088,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

