John L. Shields Sells 1,200 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director John L. Shields sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $18,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,077.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 162,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,419. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $492.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

