John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $49.19

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.19, but opened at $44.68. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

