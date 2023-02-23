JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $370.00

Cigna (NYSE:CIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $378.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $294.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.57 and its 200 day moving average is $305.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

