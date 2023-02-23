JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $370.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $378.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Cigna stock opened at $294.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.57 and its 200 day moving average is $305.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

