JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

JZR Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

