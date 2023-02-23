Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.86 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

KDP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 6,437,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,957. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.22.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

