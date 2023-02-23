KeyCorp Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

