Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading Up 7.4%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 203,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 328,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 162,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

