Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $41.10 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $41.10 million and $940,642.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00196531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

