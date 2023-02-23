Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

