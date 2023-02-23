Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

