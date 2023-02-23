Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 16,394 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

