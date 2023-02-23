Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,002.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JETS opened at $19.48 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

