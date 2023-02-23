Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

