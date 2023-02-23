Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.22 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

